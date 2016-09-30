Hitachi Ltd (6501.T)
6501.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
863JPY
8:42pm EDT
863JPY
8:42pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥6 (+0.64%)
¥6 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
¥858
¥858
Open
¥860
¥860
Day's High
¥867
¥867
Day's Low
¥860
¥860
Volume
6,907,000
6,907,000
Avg. Vol
17,882,341
17,882,341
52-wk High
¥867
¥867
52-wk Low
¥503
¥503
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hiroaki Nakanishi
|71
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Executive Officer
|
Toshiaki Higashihara
|62
|2016
|Representative Executive Officer, Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Mitsuaki Nishiyama
|60
|2017
|Rep Exec Officer, Senior Mgng Exec Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Sr Dir of Finance, Leader of Indirect Operation Reform Project in Main Smart Transformation Project Enhancement Unit
|
Kazuyuki Tanaka
|64
|2016
|Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
|
Hidenobu Nakahata
|56
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Human Resource Officer, Chief Senior Director of Human Resources