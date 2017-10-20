Mitsubishi Electric Corp (6503.T)
6503.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,908JPY
20 Oct 2017
1,908JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
¥1,908
¥1,908
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
5,678,463
5,678,463
52-wk High
¥1,914
¥1,914
52-wk Low
¥1,350
¥1,350
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kenichiro Yamanishi
|66
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Masaki Sakuyama
|65
|2014
|Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Yutaka Ohashi
|61
|2016
|Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, Director
|
Takeshi Sugiyama
|60
|2017
|Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Akihiro Matsuyama
|60
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
- Oracle's profit, cloud growth forecasts drag down shares
- UPDATE 3-Oracle's profit, cloud growth forecasts drag down shares
- BRIEF-Oracle and Mitsubishi Electric collaborate to develop Internet of Things platform for smart manufacturing
- BRIEF-Immersion enters into multi-year license agreement with Mitsubishi Electric
- Japan fund, likely Toshiba chip unit investor, to raise $2.7 billion