Yaskawa Electric Corp (6506.T)
6506.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,035JPY
20 Oct 2017
4,035JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
¥4,035
¥4,035
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,480,879
2,480,879
52-wk High
¥4,035
¥4,035
52-wk Low
¥1,545
¥1,545
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Junji Tsuda
|65
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Hiroshi Ogasawara
|61
|2016
|President, Chief Director of Technology Development, Manager of Human Resources Diversity Promotion Office, Representative Director
|
Shuji Murakami
|57
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning, Representative Director
|
Koichi Takamiya
|56
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Marketing, Director
|
Yoshikatsu Minami
|57
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production & Operation, Director of Exportation Management, Director