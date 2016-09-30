GS Yuasa Corp (6674.T)
6674.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
602JPY
12:34am EDT
602JPY
12:34am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥5 (+0.84%)
¥5 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
¥597
¥597
Open
¥603
¥603
Day's High
¥603
¥603
Day's Low
¥598
¥598
Volume
3,110,000
3,110,000
Avg. Vol
3,878,307
3,878,307
52-wk High
¥608
¥608
52-wk Low
¥416
¥416
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Osamu Murao
|57
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Toshiyuki Nakagawa
|60
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Manager of Corporate Office, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Naoyuki Inoue
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Mikio Noda
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Masahiko Oshitani
|Managing Executive Officer