NEC Corp (6701.T)
6701.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,110JPY
8:36pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥20 (+0.65%)
Prev Close
¥3,090
Open
¥3,115
Day's High
¥3,120
Day's Low
¥3,105
Volume
118,200
Avg. Vol
811,624
52-wk High
¥3,310
52-wk Low
¥2,550
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nobuhiro Endo
|63
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Takashi Niino
|62
|2016
|Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Isamu Kawashima
|58
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Susumu Makihara
|2017
|Chief Human Resource Officer, Managing Executive Officer
|
Norihiko Ishiguro
|Executive Vice President
- BRIEF-NEC and Hortonworks expand partnership to deliver a big data processing platform
- BRIEF-NEC Corp's sales in April-September half expected to rise about 10 pct - Nikkei
- BRIEF-NEC Corp in final talks to sell battery electrode subsidiary - Nikkei
- BRIEF-NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 bln yen for satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei
- Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for $1.2 billion: Sky News