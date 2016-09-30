Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T)
6702.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
911JPY
12:22am EDT
911JPY
12:22am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥14 (+1.58%)
¥14 (+1.58%)
Prev Close
¥897
¥897
Open
¥906
¥906
Day's High
¥913
¥913
Day's Low
¥905
¥905
Volume
5,899,000
5,899,000
Avg. Vol
9,656,000
9,656,000
52-wk High
¥913
¥913
52-wk Low
¥551
¥551
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masami Yamamoto
|63
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Tatsuya Tanaka
|60
|2015
|President, Representative Director
|
Hidehiro Tsukano
|59
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Manager of Global Corporate, Representative Director
|
Kazuo Yuasa
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Accounting
|
Shingo Kagawa
|2016
|Chief Technology Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Digital Service
- BRIEF- FUJITSU to cut voting power in Fuji Electric to 2.9 pct
- BRIEF-Fujitsu, VMware extend global partnership to empower organizations' digital transformations
- BRIEF-Fujitsu's HY operating profit is expected to jump by about 50%- Nikkei
- Fujitsu to sell mobile phone operations: Nikkei
- CORRECTED-Fujitsu to sell mobile phone operations - Nikkei