Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd (6703.T)

6703.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,571JPY
12:34am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥17 (+1.09%)
Prev Close
¥1,554
Open
¥1,570
Day's High
¥1,576
Day's Low
¥1,559
Volume
389,200
Avg. Vol
507,409
52-wk High
¥1,768
52-wk Low
¥1,260

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hideichi Kawasaki

69 2016 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Shinya Kamagami

57 2016 Executive President, Representative Director

Toshinao Takeuchi

59 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Information and Communication Business, Director

Kenichi Tamura

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Combined Sales, Manager of Business Development

Masayuki Hoshi

56 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning, Director
Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd News