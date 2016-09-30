Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd (6703.T)
6703.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,571JPY
12:34am EDT
1,571JPY
12:34am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥17 (+1.09%)
¥17 (+1.09%)
Prev Close
¥1,554
¥1,554
Open
¥1,570
¥1,570
Day's High
¥1,576
¥1,576
Day's Low
¥1,559
¥1,559
Volume
389,200
389,200
Avg. Vol
507,409
507,409
52-wk High
¥1,768
¥1,768
52-wk Low
¥1,260
¥1,260
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hideichi Kawasaki
|69
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Shinya Kamagami
|57
|2016
|Executive President, Representative Director
|
Toshinao Takeuchi
|59
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Information and Communication Business, Director
|
Kenichi Tamura
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Combined Sales, Manager of Business Development
|
Masayuki Hoshi
|56
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning, Director