Seiko Epson Corp (6724.T)
6724.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,828JPY
20 Oct 2017
2,828JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
¥2,828
¥2,828
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,844,994
3,844,994
52-wk High
¥2,976
¥2,976
52-wk Low
¥1,972
¥1,972
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Minoru Usui
|61
|2008
|President, Representative Director
|
Shigeki Inoue
|61
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning, Director of Wearable Equipment Business, Representative Director
|
Koichi Kubota
|58
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Tadaaki Hagata
|59
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Motonori Okumura
|57
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology Development
- Seiko Epson hits 2-1/2-year high, stock to replace Toshiba in Nikkei 225
- Nikkei to remove Toshiba from stock average, add Seiko Epson
- BRIEF-Epson and AfterWords announce strategic partnership
- BRIEF- R&I affirms Seiko Epson's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook - R&I