Sony Corp (6758.T)

6758.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,281JPY
12:34am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥44 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
¥4,237
Open
¥4,290
Day's High
¥4,298
Day's Low
¥4,268
Volume
4,144,400
Avg. Vol
6,108,264
52-wk High
¥4,616
52-wk Low
¥2,930

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Osamu Nagayama

70 2010 Chairman of the Board of Directors, Independent Director

Kazuo Hirai

58 2012 President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Director

Kenichiro Yoshida

57 2015 Representative Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Director

Kazushi Ambe

56 2016 Executive Vice President, Executive Officer

Andrew House

52 2016 Executive Vice President, Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiaries
Sony Corp News

