Sony Corp (6758.T)
6758.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,281JPY
12:34am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥44 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
¥4,237
Open
¥4,290
Day's High
¥4,298
Day's Low
¥4,268
Volume
4,144,400
Avg. Vol
6,108,264
52-wk High
¥4,616
52-wk Low
¥2,930
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Osamu Nagayama
|70
|2010
|Chairman of the Board of Directors, Independent Director
|
Kazuo Hirai
|58
|2012
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Kenichiro Yoshida
|57
|2015
|Representative Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Director
|
Kazushi Ambe
|56
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Executive Officer
|
Andrew House
|52
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiaries
