TDK Corp (6762.T)
6762.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
7,930JPY
12:34am EDT
7,930JPY
12:34am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥90 (+1.15%)
¥90 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
¥7,840
¥7,840
Open
¥7,940
¥7,940
Day's High
¥7,960
¥7,960
Day's Low
¥7,910
¥7,910
Volume
514,600
514,600
Avg. Vol
982,120
982,120
52-wk High
¥8,470
¥8,470
52-wk Low
¥6,380
¥6,380
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Takehiro Kamigama
|59
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Shigenao Ishiguro
|59
|2016
|President, Chief Director of Humidifier Measure, Representative Director
|
Tetsuji Yamanishi
|57
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Accounting & Finance, Director
|
Hiroyuki Uemura
|62
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer of Electronic Components Business Company
|
Takakazu Momozuka
|2017
|Chief Compliance Officer, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Legal Affairs & Compliance, General Manager of Legal Affairs Group in Legal Affairs & Compliance Unit