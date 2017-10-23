Edition:
Alps Electric Co Ltd (6770.T)

6770.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,200JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥80 (+2.56%)
Prev Close
¥3,120
Open
¥3,190
Day's High
¥3,200
Day's Low
¥3,170
Volume
1,598,600
Avg. Vol
2,562,019
52-wk High
¥3,600
52-wk Low
¥2,189

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Toshihiro Kuriyama

59 2012 President, Representative Director

Takashi Kimoto

58 2016 Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Sales

Yoshitada Amagishi

60 2016 Managing Director, Chief Director of Production

Yasuo Sasao

57 2015 Managing Director, Chief Director of Technology

Yoichiro Kiga

56 2016 Executive Director
Alps Electric Co Ltd News