Pioneer Corp (6773.T)
6773.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
220JPY
12:39am EDT
220JPY
12:39am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥2 (+0.92%)
¥2 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
¥218
¥218
Open
¥220
¥220
Day's High
¥221
¥221
Day's Low
¥217
¥217
Volume
3,023,100
3,023,100
Avg. Vol
3,955,356
3,955,356
52-wk High
¥269
¥269
52-wk Low
¥193
¥193
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Susumu Kotani
|67
|2014
|Executive President, Representative Director
|
Kunio Kawashiri
|59
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Koichi Moriya
|60
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Satoshi Ohdate
|58
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Commercial Business, Director
|
Harumitsu Saito
|59
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Strategy, Director