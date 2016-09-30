Yokogawa Electric Corp (6841.T)
6841.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,085JPY
12:34am EDT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shuzo Kaihori
|69
|2016
|Chairman of the Board of Directors, Director
|
Takashi Nishijima
|59
|2013
|President, Representative Director
|
Junichi Anabuki
|54
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Accounting, Director
|
Satoru Kurosu
|56
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Premium Solution & Service Business, Director
|
Masatoshi Nakahara
|58
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of IA System & Service Business, Director