Edition:
United States

Yokogawa Electric Corp (6841.T)

6841.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,085JPY
12:34am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥54 (+2.66%)
Prev Close
¥2,031
Open
¥2,081
Day's High
¥2,097
Day's Low
¥2,060
Volume
804,800
Avg. Vol
1,041,108
52-wk High
¥2,097
52-wk Low
¥1,385

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Shuzo Kaihori

69 2016 Chairman of the Board of Directors, Director

Takashi Nishijima

59 2013 President, Representative Director

Junichi Anabuki

54 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Accounting, Director

Satoru Kurosu

56 2015 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Premium Solution & Service Business, Director

Masatoshi Nakahara

58 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of IA System & Service Business, Director
» More People

Yokogawa Electric Corp News