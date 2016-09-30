Advantest Corp (6857.T)
6857.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,431JPY
11:36pm EDT
2,431JPY
11:36pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥23 (+0.96%)
¥23 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
¥2,408
¥2,408
Open
¥2,455
¥2,455
Day's High
¥2,456
¥2,456
Day's Low
¥2,417
¥2,417
Volume
1,190,500
1,190,500
Avg. Vol
2,915,115
2,915,115
52-wk High
¥2,456
¥2,456
52-wk Low
¥1,297
¥1,297
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoshiaki Yoshida
|59
|2017
|Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Sae Bum Myung
|63
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Director
|
Soichi Tsukakoshi
|57
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production, Director
|
Hans-Juergen Wagner
|57
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Atsushi Fujita
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Administration