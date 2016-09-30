Edition:
United States

Denso Corp (6902.T)

6902.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

5,813JPY
12:39am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥73 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
¥5,740
Open
¥5,800
Day's High
¥5,834
Day's Low
¥5,760
Volume
958,100
Avg. Vol
1,598,728
52-wk High
¥5,834
52-wk Low
¥4,126

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Nobuaki Kato

68 2015 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Koji Arima

59 2015 President, Representative Director

Koji Kobayashi

68 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Haruya Maruyama

62 2014 Vice President, Representative Director

Hiroyuki Wakabayashi

61 2017 Vice President, Representative Director
» More People

Denso Corp News

» More 6902.T News