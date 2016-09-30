Denso Corp (6902.T)
6902.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,813JPY
12:39am EDT
5,813JPY
12:39am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥73 (+1.27%)
¥73 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
¥5,740
¥5,740
Open
¥5,800
¥5,800
Day's High
¥5,834
¥5,834
Day's Low
¥5,760
¥5,760
Volume
958,100
958,100
Avg. Vol
1,598,728
1,598,728
52-wk High
¥5,834
¥5,834
52-wk Low
¥4,126
¥4,126
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nobuaki Kato
|68
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Koji Arima
|59
|2015
|President, Representative Director
|
Koji Kobayashi
|68
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Haruya Maruyama
|62
|2014
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Hiroyuki Wakabayashi
|61
|2017
|Vice President, Representative Director
- Denso to invest $1 billion in Tennessee plant, create 1,000 jobs
- Denso to invest $1 bln in Tennessee plant, create 1,000 jobs
- BRIEF-Denso invests $1 Bln in Maryville
- BRIEF-Mazda, Denso, and Toyota sign joint technology development contract for electric vehicles
- Toyota to form electric car technology venture with Mazda