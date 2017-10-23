Casio Computer Co Ltd (6952.T)
6952.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,697JPY
23 Oct 2017
1,697JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥19 (+1.13%)
¥19 (+1.13%)
Prev Close
¥1,678
¥1,678
Open
¥1,695
¥1,695
Day's High
¥1,700
¥1,700
Day's Low
¥1,689
¥1,689
Volume
494,400
494,400
Avg. Vol
1,524,039
1,524,039
52-wk High
¥1,910
¥1,910
52-wk Low
¥1,207
¥1,207
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kazuo Kashio
|88
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Kazuhiro Kashio
|51
|2015
|President, Representative Director
|
Shin Takano
|56
|2015
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Finance, Director
|
Hiroshi Nakamura
|60
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Director
|
Shigenori Ito
|57
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Director