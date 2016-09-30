Fanuc Corp (6954.T)
6954.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
25,565JPY
12:39am EDT
25,565JPY
12:39am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥565 (+2.26%)
¥565 (+2.26%)
Prev Close
¥25,000
¥25,000
Open
¥25,410
¥25,410
Day's High
¥25,615
¥25,615
Day's Low
¥25,245
¥25,245
Volume
627,700
627,700
Avg. Vol
800,744
800,744
52-wk High
¥25,615
¥25,615
52-wk Low
¥17,790
¥17,790
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoshiharu Inaba
|69
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Kenji Yamaguchi
|49
|2016
|President, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Director of FA Business, Representative Director
|
Yoshihiro Gonda
|57
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Chief Senior Director of Business, Representative Director
|
Richard Schneider
|61
|2016
|Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
|
Hiroyuki Uchida
|59
|2016
|Chief Technology Officer, Vice President, Chief Director of Robot Machine Business, Representative Director