Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd (6976.T)
6976.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,810JPY
12:39am EDT
1,810JPY
12:39am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥46 (+2.61%)
¥46 (+2.61%)
Prev Close
¥1,764
¥1,764
Open
¥1,794
¥1,794
Day's High
¥1,818
¥1,818
Day's Low
¥1,789
¥1,789
Volume
2,288,500
2,288,500
Avg. Vol
2,114,609
2,114,609
52-wk High
¥1,918
¥1,918
52-wk Low
¥937
¥937
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shoichi Tosaka
|61
|2015
|President, Representative Director
|
Shinji Masuyama
|60
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning, Director
|
Katsuya Sase
|53
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Electronic Components Business, Director
|
Osamu Takahashi
|61
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Composite Device Business, Director
|
Seiichi Tsutsumi
|63
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of New Business Promotion Office, Director