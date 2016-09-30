Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd (7003.T)
7003.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,449JPY
12:39am EDT
1,449JPY
12:39am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥16 (+1.12%)
¥16 (+1.12%)
Prev Close
¥1,433
¥1,433
Open
¥1,448
¥1,448
Day's High
¥1,459
¥1,459
Day's Low
¥1,443
¥1,443
Volume
495,700
495,700
Avg. Vol
624,541
624,541
52-wk High
¥1,920
¥1,920
52-wk Low
¥1,340
¥1,340
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Takao Tanaka
|67
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Yuichi Shiomi
|58
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Takaki Yamamoto
|65
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, Vice President, Manager of Exportation Management Office, Director
|
Akira Nishihata
|62
|2017
|Chief Technology Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology Development, Director
|
Shinsuke Minoda
|63
|2017
|Chief Information Security Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Planning, Director