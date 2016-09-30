Edition:
United States

Hitachi Zosen Corp (7004.T)

7004.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

596JPY
12:39am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥13 (+2.23%)
Prev Close
¥583
Open
¥590
Day's High
¥599
Day's Low
¥588
Volume
1,281,600
Avg. Vol
1,404,693
52-wk High
¥678
52-wk Low
¥509

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Takashi Tanisho

68 2017 Chairman of the Board, President, Representative Director

Hidenobu Fujii

61 2017 Vice Chairman of the Board

Sadao Mino

59 2017 Vice President, Representative Director

Toshiyuki Shiraki

59 2017 Managing Director, Chief Director of Business Planning & Technology Development

Yutaka Masumizu

2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hitachi Zosen Corp News

