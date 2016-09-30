IHI Corp (7013.T)
7013.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,960JPY
12:38am EDT
3,960JPY
12:38am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥55 (+1.41%)
¥55 (+1.41%)
Prev Close
¥3,905
¥3,905
Open
¥3,940
¥3,940
Day's High
¥3,965
¥3,965
Day's Low
¥3,920
¥3,920
Volume
473,700
473,700
Avg. Vol
935,369
935,369
52-wk High
¥4,360
¥4,360
52-wk Low
¥2,640
¥2,640
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tamotsu Saito
|65
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Tsugio Mitsuoka
|62
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Takeshi Yamada
|59
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Finance, Director
|
Ichiro Terai
|63
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, Manager of Social Infrastructure & Ocean Business Field, Representative Director
|
Toshinori Sekido
|64
|2014
|Vice President, Representative Director