Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T)
7201.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,079JPY
20 Oct 2017
1,079JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
¥1,079
¥1,079
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
15,727,761
15,727,761
52-wk High
¥1,220
¥1,220
52-wk Low
¥957
¥957
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Carlos Ghosn
|63
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Hiroto Saikawa
|63
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Joseph Peter
|54
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Fumiaki Matsumoto
|58
|2014
|Executive Vice President, Director
|
Kimiyasu Nakamura
|62
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Director
- Nissan's inappropriate inspections started at least 20 years ago: NHK
- Nissan's inappropriate inspections started at least 20 years ago -NHK
- Nissan to suspend domestic production of cars for Japan market
- UPDATE 2-Nissan to suspend domestic production of cars for Japan market
- BRIEF-Nissan Motor says to suspend vehicle production for Japan market at Nissan and Nissan Shatai plants