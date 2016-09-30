Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T)
7203.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
6,980JPY
9:19pm EDT
6,980JPY
9:19pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥-19 (-0.27%)
¥-19 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
¥6,999
¥6,999
Open
¥7,045
¥7,045
Day's High
¥7,054
¥7,054
Day's Low
¥6,973
¥6,973
Volume
3,411,800
3,411,800
Avg. Vol
6,862,216
6,862,216
52-wk High
¥7,215
¥7,215
52-wk Low
¥5,492
¥5,492
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Takeshi Uchiyamada
|70
|2013
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Akio Toyoda
|61
|2009
|President, Representative Director
|
Shigeru Hayakawa
|63
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Osamu Nagata
|60
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Shigeki Terashi
|62
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
- Toyota to halt operations at all Japan plants as typhoon precaution
- Toyota to halt operations at all Japan plants as typhoon precaution
- BRIEF-Toyota Motor issues statement on impact of Kobe Steel announcements
- Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
- Toyota says aluminum plates from Kobe Steel meet standards