Hino Motors Ltd (7205.T)
7205.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,430JPY
12:39am EDT
1,430JPY
12:39am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥2 (+0.14%)
¥2 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
¥1,428
¥1,428
Open
¥1,445
¥1,445
Day's High
¥1,445
¥1,445
Day's Low
¥1,424
¥1,424
Volume
678,500
678,500
Avg. Vol
1,676,302
1,676,302
52-wk High
¥1,452
¥1,452
52-wk Low
¥1,052
¥1,052
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yasuhiko Ichihashi
|64
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Yoshio Shimo
|58
|2017
|President, Representative Director
|
Hiroshi Kokaji
|65
|2014
|Vice President, Director
|
Satoru Mori
|60
|2016
|Vice President, Director
|
Kenji Suzuki
|64
|2015
|Vice President, Director