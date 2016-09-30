Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T)
7211.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
916JPY
12:39am EDT
916JPY
12:39am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥20 (+2.23%)
¥20 (+2.23%)
Prev Close
¥896
¥896
Open
¥915
¥915
Day's High
¥919
¥919
Day's Low
¥909
¥909
Volume
6,037,800
6,037,800
Avg. Vol
6,627,658
6,627,658
52-wk High
¥942
¥942
52-wk Low
¥499
¥499
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Carlos Ghosn
|63
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Osamu Masuko
|68
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Koji Ikeya
|59
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Director
|
Kozo Shiraji
|63
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Performance Officer, Director
|
Mitsuhiko Yamashita
|64
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Planning Officer, Director
