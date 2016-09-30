Edition:
Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T)

7211.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

916JPY
12:39am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥20 (+2.23%)
Prev Close
¥896
Open
¥915
Day's High
¥919
Day's Low
¥909
Volume
6,037,800
Avg. Vol
6,627,658
52-wk High
¥942
52-wk Low
¥499

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Carlos Ghosn

63 2016 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Osamu Masuko

68 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Koji Ikeya

59 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Director

Kozo Shiraji

63 2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Performance Officer, Director

Mitsuhiko Yamashita

64 2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Planning Officer, Director
Mitsubishi Motors Corp News

