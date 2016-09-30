Edition:
United States

Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T)

7261.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,612JPY
12:42am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥15 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
¥1,597
Open
¥1,612
Day's High
¥1,620
Day's Low
¥1,608
Volume
3,892,200
Avg. Vol
5,585,526
52-wk High
¥2,066
52-wk Low
¥1,439

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Seita Kanai

67 2014 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Masamichi Kogai

63 2013 President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Akira Marumoto

60 2013 Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Kiyoshi Fujiwara

57 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Nobuhide Inamoto

63 2013 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
» More People

Mazda Motor Corp News

» More 7261.T News