Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T)
7261.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,612JPY
12:42am EDT
1,612JPY
12:42am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥15 (+0.94%)
¥15 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
¥1,597
¥1,597
Open
¥1,612
¥1,612
Day's High
¥1,620
¥1,620
Day's Low
¥1,608
¥1,608
Volume
3,892,200
3,892,200
Avg. Vol
5,585,526
5,585,526
52-wk High
¥2,066
¥2,066
52-wk Low
¥1,439
¥1,439
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Seita Kanai
|67
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Masamichi Kogai
|63
|2013
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Akira Marumoto
|60
|2013
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Kiyoshi Fujiwara
|57
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Nobuhide Inamoto
|63
|2013
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
