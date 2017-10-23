Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T)
7267.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,470JPY
23 Oct 2017
3,470JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥42 (+1.23%)
¥42 (+1.23%)
Prev Close
¥3,428
¥3,428
Open
¥3,455
¥3,455
Day's High
¥3,474
¥3,474
Day's Low
¥3,453
¥3,453
Volume
2,151,400
2,151,400
Avg. Vol
4,214,478
4,214,478
52-wk High
¥3,675
¥3,675
52-wk Low
¥2,694
¥2,694
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Takahiro Hachigo
|58
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Seiji Kuraishi
|59
|2017
|Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Risk Management Officer, Corporate Brand Officer, Representative Director
|
Kazuhiro Odaka
|55
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources & Corporate Governance, Compliance Officer
|
Yoshiyuki Matsumoto
|59
|2017
|Senior Managing Director, President & Executive President of Subsidiary
|
Toshiaki Mikoshiba
|59
|2017
|Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of North American Region, President of Subsidiary
