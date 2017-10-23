Edition:
Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T)

7267.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,470JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥42 (+1.23%)
Prev Close
¥3,428
Open
¥3,455
Day's High
¥3,474
Day's Low
¥3,453
Volume
2,151,400
Avg. Vol
4,214,478
52-wk High
¥3,675
52-wk Low
¥2,694

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Takahiro Hachigo

58 2017 President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Seiji Kuraishi

59 2017 Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Risk Management Officer, Corporate Brand Officer, Representative Director

Kazuhiro Odaka

55 2017 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources & Corporate Governance, Compliance Officer

Yoshiyuki Matsumoto

59 2017 Senior Managing Director, President & Executive President of Subsidiary

Toshiaki Mikoshiba

59 2017 Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of North American Region, President of Subsidiary
