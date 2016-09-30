Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T)
7269.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,965JPY
12:42am EDT
5,965JPY
12:42am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥37 (+0.62%)
¥37 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
¥5,928
¥5,928
Open
¥6,000
¥6,000
Day's High
¥6,008
¥6,008
Day's Low
¥5,937
¥5,937
Volume
748,700
748,700
Avg. Vol
1,804,476
1,804,476
52-wk High
¥6,168
¥6,168
52-wk Low
¥3,540
¥3,540
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Osamu Suzuki
|87
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Toshihiro Suzuki
|58
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director
|
Yasuhito Harayama
|61
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Taisuke Toyoda
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance
|
Kenichi Ayukawa
|2017
|Vice President, President of Subsidiary
- BRIEF-Foster Electric to acquire 99.99 pct stake in SUZUKI KANSHI (THAILAND)
- BRIEF-Suzuki Motor Corp is outfitting a mainstay plant to make lighter minicars - Nikkei
- BRIEF-R&I affirms Suzuki Motor's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I
- Toyota takes stake in Mazda, links up for $1.6 billion U.S. plant |
- UPDATE 3-Toyota takes stake in Mazda, links up for $1.6 bln U.S. plant