Nikon Corp (7731.T)

7731.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,048JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥22 (+1.09%)
Prev Close
¥2,026
Open
¥2,047
Day's High
¥2,052
Day's Low
¥2,038
Volume
820,700
Avg. Vol
2,165,328
52-wk High
¥2,052
52-wk Low
¥1,497

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kazuo Ushida

63 2014 President, Executive President, Representative Director

Masashi Oka

61 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Business Strategy, Representative Director

Satoshi Hagiwara

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Accounting, Deputy Chief Director of Business Strategy, Director

Takumi Odajima

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources & General Affairs, Director

Yasuyuki Okamoto

60 2014 Managing Executive Officer, Director
Nikon Corp News

