Nikon Corp (7731.T)
7731.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,048JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥22 (+1.09%)
Prev Close
¥2,026
Open
¥2,047
Day's High
¥2,052
Day's Low
¥2,038
Volume
820,700
Avg. Vol
2,165,328
52-wk High
¥2,052
52-wk Low
¥1,497
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kazuo Ushida
|63
|2014
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
|
Masashi Oka
|61
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Business Strategy, Representative Director
|
Satoshi Hagiwara
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Accounting, Deputy Chief Director of Business Strategy, Director
|
Takumi Odajima
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources & General Affairs, Director
|
Yasuyuki Okamoto
|60
|2014
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
- BRIEF-Nikon's sales likely dipped 1 pct to around 340 bln yen for April-September half - Nikkei
- BRIEF-R&I affirms Nikon's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I
- U.S. ITC begins probe of Nikon cameras based on Zeiss complaint
- BRIEF-Nikon announces resignation of chairman