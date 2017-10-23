Canon Inc (7751.T)
7751.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,061JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Fujio Mitarai
|81
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Masaya Maeda
|64
|2016
|President, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director
|
Toshizo Tanaka
|76
|2014
|Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources, Representative Director
|
Yoroku Adachi
|69
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary
|
Hideki Ozawa
|67
|2017
|Executive Vice President, President of Subsidiary
