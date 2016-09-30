Ricoh Co Ltd (7752.T)
7752.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,161JPY
12:41am EDT
1,161JPY
12:41am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥2 (+0.17%)
¥2 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
¥1,159
¥1,159
Open
¥1,154
¥1,154
Day's High
¥1,171
¥1,171
Day's Low
¥1,154
¥1,154
Volume
1,794,500
1,794,500
Avg. Vol
3,029,802
3,029,802
52-wk High
¥1,181
¥1,181
52-wk Low
¥804
¥804
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nobuo Inaba
|66
|2017
|Chairman of Board of Directors, Director
|
Yoshinori Yamashita
|59
|2017
|Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Akira Ohyama
|56
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Corporate, Manager of CEO Office, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Yozo Matsuura
|61
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Intellectual Property, Chief Director of Research & Development, Director
|
Kunihiko Sato
|60
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Office Printing Business, Director