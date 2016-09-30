Edition:
United States

Toppan Printing Co Ltd (7911.T)

7911.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,159JPY
12:42am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥10 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
¥1,149
Open
¥1,154
Day's High
¥1,161
Day's Low
¥1,151
Volume
966,000
Avg. Vol
1,590,386
52-wk High
¥1,266
52-wk Low
¥923

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Naoki Adachi

78 2010 Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Shingo Kaneko

66 2010 President, Representative Director

Hidetaka Kakiya

67 2014 Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Finance

Sumio Ezaki

58 2016 Manager of Barrier Film Center in Main Life & Industry Business Unit, President of Subsidiary, Director

Yoshihiro Furuya

67 2014 Vice President, Director
» More People

Toppan Printing Co Ltd News

» More 7911.T News