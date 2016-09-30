Itochu Corp (8001.T)
8001.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,914JPY
12:45am EDT
1,914JPY
12:45am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥28 (+1.48%)
¥28 (+1.48%)
Prev Close
¥1,886
¥1,886
Open
¥1,896
¥1,896
Day's High
¥1,919
¥1,919
Day's Low
¥1,893
¥1,893
Volume
4,054,500
4,054,500
Avg. Vol
4,365,332
4,365,332
52-wk High
¥1,919
¥1,919
52-wk Low
¥1,260
¥1,260
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masahiro Okafuji
|67
|2010
|President, Representative Director
|
Tsuyoshi Hachimura
|60
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Fumihiko Kobayashi
|60
|2017
|Chief Administrative Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Hiroshi Okamoto
|61
|2017
|Chief Information Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager CP·CITIC Strategy Office, Representative Director
|
Yoshihisa Suzuki
|62
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Information & Finance Company, Representative Director
