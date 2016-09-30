Marubeni Corp (8002.T)
8002.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
753JPY
10:29pm EDT
753JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥10 (+1.32%)
¥10 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
¥743
¥743
Open
¥751
¥751
Day's High
¥754
¥754
Day's Low
¥747
¥747
Volume
3,392,000
3,392,000
Avg. Vol
7,298,978
7,298,978
52-wk High
¥773
¥773
52-wk Low
¥515
¥515
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Teruo Asada
|68
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Fumiya Kokubu
|64
|2013
|President, Representative Director
|
Nobuhiro Yabe
|57
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Mitsuru Akiyoshi
|61
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer of Life Industry Group, Representative Director
|
Shigeru Yamazoe
|61
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, Representative Director
