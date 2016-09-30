Toyota Tsusho Corp (8015.T)
8015.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,000JPY
12:45am EDT
4,000JPY
12:45am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥50 (+1.27%)
¥50 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
¥3,950
¥3,950
Open
¥4,010
¥4,010
Day's High
¥4,030
¥4,030
Day's Low
¥3,990
¥3,990
Volume
296,400
296,400
Avg. Vol
633,849
633,849
52-wk High
¥4,030
¥4,030
52-wk Low
¥2,324
¥2,324
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Satoshi Ozawa
|67
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Jun Karube
|64
|2011
|President, Representative Director
|
Hideyuki Iwamoto
|54
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Soichiro Matsudaira
|62
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Director of Chemicals & Electronics, Representative Director
|
Yuichi Ohi
|62
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Global Parts & Logistics, Representative Director