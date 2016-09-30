FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd (8028.T)
8028.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
6,400JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥-10 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
¥6,410
Open
¥6,460
Day's High
¥6,460
Day's Low
¥6,390
Volume
208,000
Avg. Vol
700,840
52-wk High
¥7,980
52-wk Low
¥5,500
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Koji Takayanagi
|65
|2017
|President, Representative Director
|
Kunihiro Nakade
|59
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance, Director
|
Tomoaki Ikeda
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Finance in Main Finance Unit
|
Takashi Sawada
|59
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Director of CVS Business in Main Business Supervisor Unit, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Naokichi Tsukamoto
|2017
|Chief Information Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of IT Promotion, Director of CVS System
