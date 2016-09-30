Edition:
FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd (8028.T)

8028.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,400JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥-10 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
¥6,410
Open
¥6,460
Day's High
¥6,460
Day's Low
¥6,390
Volume
208,000
Avg. Vol
700,840
52-wk High
¥7,980
52-wk Low
¥5,500

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Koji Takayanagi

65 2017 President, Representative Director

Kunihiro Nakade

59 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance, Director

Tomoaki Ikeda

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Finance in Main Finance Unit

Takashi Sawada

59 2017 Executive Vice President, Director of CVS Business in Main Business Supervisor Unit, President of Subsidiary, Director

Naokichi Tsukamoto

2017 Chief Information Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of IT Promotion, Director of CVS System
FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd News

