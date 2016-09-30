Edition:
United States

Mitsui & Co Ltd (8031.T)

8031.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,668JPY
12:45am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥13 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
¥1,655
Open
¥1,671
Day's High
¥1,672
Day's Low
¥1,662
Volume
2,938,400
Avg. Vol
4,836,541
52-wk High
¥1,753
52-wk Low
¥1,333

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Masami Iijima

66 2015 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Tatsuo Yasunaga

56 2015 President, Representative Director

Keigo Matsubara

61 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director

Takakazu Uchida

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Finance

Satoshi Tanaka

59 2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Information Officer, Chief Privacy Officer, Representative Director
» More People

Mitsui & Co Ltd News

» More 8031.T News