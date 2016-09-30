Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035.T)
8035.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
19,175JPY
12:45am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥460 (+2.46%)
Prev Close
¥18,715
Open
¥19,055
Day's High
¥19,215
Day's Low
¥18,915
Volume
1,187,100
Avg. Vol
1,246,711
52-wk High
¥19,215
52-wk Low
¥8,733
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tetsuo Tsuneishi
|64
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Toshiki Kawai
|54
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Tetsuro Hori
|55
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Masami Akimoto
|59
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of 3rd Development & Production, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Hirofumi Kitayama
|63
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of 2nd Development & Production, President of Subsidiary, Director
- BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron
- BRIEF-Tokyo Electron will double production capacity for etch systems- Nikkei
- BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from Tokyo Electron, ASML Systems
- BRIEF-TSMC and Nanjing unit order equipment from Tokyo Electron, Applied Materials, ASML
- Nikkei ends flat; tech gains offset weakness in financials