Sumitomo Corp (8053.T)
8053.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,614JPY
12:48am EDT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kazuo Ohmori
|68
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Kuniharu Nakamura
|66
|2017
|Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Koichi Takahata
|61
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Masaru Shiomi
|Executive Officer, Director of Finance
|
Hideki Iwasawa
|62
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Representative Director
