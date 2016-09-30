Edition:
Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T)

8058.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,608JPY
12:22am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥30 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
¥2,578
Open
¥2,596
Day's High
¥2,609
Day's Low
¥2,586
Volume
2,412,900
Avg. Vol
4,262,231
52-wk High
¥2,706
52-wk Low
¥2,190

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ken Kobayashi

68 2016 Chairman of the Board

Takehiko Kakiuchi

61 2016 President, Representative Director

Kazuyuki Masu

58 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director

Eiichi Tanabe

63 2016 Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Masakazu Sakakida

58 2017 Chief Compliance Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
