Edition:
United States

Takashimaya Co Ltd (8233.T)

8233.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,069JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥-4 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
¥1,073
Open
¥1,080
Day's High
¥1,081
Day's Low
¥1,067
Volume
593,000
Avg. Vol
1,588,227
52-wk High
¥1,167
52-wk Low
¥806

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Koji Suzuki

71 2014 Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Shigeru Kimoto

60 2014 President, Chief Director of Planning, Representative Director

Yasufumi Yamashita

53 2015 Executive Officer, Director of Finance in Main Planning Unit

Hiroaki Akiyama

64 2017 Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Sales, Manager of Life Design Office, Representative Director

Tsunetaka Kameoka

58 2017 Managing Director, Deputy Chief Director of Sales, Chief Director of MD
» More People

Takashimaya Co Ltd News