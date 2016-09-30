Marui Group Co Ltd (8252.T)
8252.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,718JPY
12:48am EDT
1,718JPY
12:48am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥11 (+0.64%)
¥11 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
¥1,707
¥1,707
Open
¥1,723
¥1,723
Day's High
¥1,734
¥1,734
Day's Low
¥1,713
¥1,713
Volume
587,300
587,300
Avg. Vol
1,109,812
1,109,812
52-wk High
¥1,852
¥1,852
52-wk Low
¥1,259
¥1,259
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hiroshi Aoi
|56
|2006
|President, Representative Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Motohiko Sato
|63
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Tomoo Ishii
|57
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Masao Nakamura
|57
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Toshikazu Takimoto
|57
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiaries