Credit Saison Co Ltd (8253.T)
8253.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,324JPY
23 Oct 2017
2,324JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥9 (+0.39%)
¥9 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
¥2,315
¥2,315
Open
¥2,347
¥2,347
Day's High
¥2,359
¥2,359
Day's Low
¥2,323
¥2,323
Volume
428,600
428,600
Avg. Vol
888,737
888,737
52-wk High
¥2,425
¥2,425
52-wk Low
¥1,723
¥1,723
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Teruyuki Maekawa
|75
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Hiroshi Rinno
|75
|2000
|President, Representative Director
|
Naoki Takahashi
|67
|2016
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Hiroshi Yamamoto
|62
|2016
|Senior Managing Director
|
Masahiro Yamashita
|59
|2016
|Senior Managing Director, Director of Card Business