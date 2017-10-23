Aeon Co Ltd (8267.T)
8267.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,736JPY
23 Oct 2017
1,736JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥-6 (-0.37%)
¥-6 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
¥1,743
¥1,743
Open
¥1,750
¥1,750
Day's High
¥1,752
¥1,752
Day's Low
¥1,734
¥1,734
Volume
1,051,800
1,051,800
Avg. Vol
2,235,243
2,235,243
52-wk High
¥1,764
¥1,764
52-wk Low
¥1,403
¥1,403
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hiroshi Yokoo
|66
|2014
|Chairman of the Board of Directors, Director
|
Motoya Okada
|66
|2012
|President, Representative Executive Officer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Yoshiki Mori
|67
|2016
|Group Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, Chairman of Subsidiaries, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Akinori Yamashita
|63
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Director
|
Shinya Wako
|61
|2016
|Executive Vice President
