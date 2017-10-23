Edition:
United States

Aeon Co Ltd (8267.T)

8267.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,736JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥-6 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
¥1,743
Open
¥1,750
Day's High
¥1,752
Day's Low
¥1,734
Volume
1,051,800
Avg. Vol
2,235,243
52-wk High
¥1,764
52-wk Low
¥1,403

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hiroshi Yokoo

66 2014 Chairman of the Board of Directors, Director

Motoya Okada

66 2012 President, Representative Executive Officer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Director

Yoshiki Mori

67 2016 Group Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, Chairman of Subsidiaries, Representative Executive Officer, Director

Akinori Yamashita

63 2016 Executive Vice President, Director

Shinya Wako

61 2016 Executive Vice President
Aeon Co Ltd News

