Shinsei Bank Ltd (8303.T)
8303.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,817JPY
12:47am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥4 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
¥1,813
Open
¥1,837
Day's High
¥1,844
Day's Low
¥1,816
Volume
1,329,100
Avg. Vol
1,204,701
52-wk High
¥2,180
52-wk Low
¥1,590
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hideyuki Kudo
|53
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Masayuki Nankoin
|56
|2016
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Financial Research
|
Michiyuki Okano
|56
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Group Chief Information Officer
|
Toichiro Shiomi
|2016
|Executive Officer, Group Chief Risk Officer, Director of Portfolio Risk Management
|
Yukio Nakamura
|62
|2015
|Vice President, Representative Director