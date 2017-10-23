Aozora Bank Ltd (8304.T)
8304.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,350JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥30 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
¥4,320
Open
¥4,360
Day's High
¥4,370
Day's Low
¥4,345
Volume
275,700
Avg. Vol
546,484
52-wk High
¥4,400
52-wk Low
¥3,350
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Makoto Fukuda
|72
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Shinsuke Baba
|63
|2012
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Yukio Sekizawa
|55
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Masaki Ohnuma
|2017
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of International Finance, Director of International Sales
|
Fumihiko Hirose
|2017
|Chief Risk Officer, Chief Credit Risk Officer, Managing Executive Officer