Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (8306.T)
8306.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
740JPY
12:48am EDT
740JPY
12:48am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥13 (+1.73%)
¥13 (+1.73%)
Prev Close
¥728
¥728
Open
¥740
¥740
Day's High
¥743
¥743
Day's Low
¥737
¥737
Volume
60,972,400
60,972,400
Avg. Vol
58,740,043
58,740,043
52-wk High
¥779
¥779
52-wk Low
¥492
¥492
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kiyoshi Sono
|64
|2015
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Nobuyuki Hirano
|66
|2016
|Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
|
Mikio Ikegaya
|59
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kanetsugu Mike
|60
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Executive Officer, Executive President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Takashi Nagaoka
|63
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiaries, Director
- Japan finance sector to reap digital currency benefits, says MUFG chief
- Japan finance sector to reap digital currency benefits, says MUFG chief
- MOVES- AMP Capital, MUFG
- Japan's MUFG to automate operations to free bankers for wealthy clients
- Japan's MUFG to automate operations to free bankers for wealthy clients