Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (8306.T)

8306.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

740JPY
12:48am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥13 (+1.73%)
Prev Close
¥728
Open
¥740
Day's High
¥743
Day's Low
¥737
Volume
60,972,400
Avg. Vol
58,740,043
52-wk High
¥779
52-wk Low
¥492

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kiyoshi Sono

64 2015 Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Executive Officer, Director

Nobuyuki Hirano

66 2016 Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary, Director

Mikio Ikegaya

59 2016 Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director

Kanetsugu Mike

60 2017 Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Executive Officer, Executive President of Subsidiary, Director

Takashi Nagaoka

63 2015 Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiaries, Director
