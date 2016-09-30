Resona Holdings Inc (8308.T)
8308.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
588JPY
12:54am EDT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kazuhiro Higashi
|60
|2017
|President, Representative Executive Officer, Chairman & President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Mikiko Ariake
|52
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Satoshi Fukuoka
|52
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Yoichi Hishiya
|54
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Kazuyoshi Ikeda
|60
|2014
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary