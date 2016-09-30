Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (8309.T)
8309.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,289JPY
12:48am EDT
4,289JPY
12:48am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥40 (+0.94%)
¥40 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
¥4,249
¥4,249
Open
¥4,319
¥4,319
Day's High
¥4,320
¥4,320
Day's Low
¥4,277
¥4,277
Volume
755,900
755,900
Avg. Vol
1,461,693
1,461,693
52-wk High
¥4,644
¥4,644
52-wk Low
¥3,222
¥3,222
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tetsuo Ohkubo
|61
|2017
|Executive President, Representative Director
|
Kunitaro Kitamura
|65
|2017
|Co-Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
|
Hitoshi Tsunekage
|63
|2017
|Co-Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
|
Akihiko Shirayama
|59
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer
|
Jiro Araumi
|57
|2017
|Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director