Chiba Bank Ltd (8331.T)
8331.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
825JPY
23 Oct 2017
825JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥9 (+1.10%)
¥9 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
¥816
¥816
Open
¥828
¥828
Day's High
¥829
¥829
Day's Low
¥820
¥820
Volume
1,229,000
1,229,000
Avg. Vol
2,991,193
2,991,193
52-wk High
¥845
¥845
52-wk Low
¥595
¥595
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hidetoshi Sakuma
|64
|2009
|President, Representative Director
|
Osamu Kimura
|60
|2016
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Kenichi Sawai
|55
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Director
|
Daizo Iijima
|56
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Planning Administration, Director
|
Kazuhiko Mizushima
|57
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Head Office Sales
- BRIEF-R&I affirms Chiba Bank's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook-R&I
- BRIEF-GLP J-REIT acquires Chiba-based property
- BRIEF-GLP J-REIT updates on acquisition of Chiba-based property
- BRIEF-Comforia Residential Reit completes acquisition of Chiba-based property
- BRIEF-Comforia Residential Reit to acquire Chiba-based property for 978 mln yen